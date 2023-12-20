Report: Panthers 'Intrigued' by Idea of Pairing Offensive HC Hire with DC Ejiro Evero

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Coming off their second win of the season, the Carolina Panthers' primary focus right now is figuring out who the best head coach they can hire who will help unlock the potential in 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are "intrigued" by the idea of hiring a first-time head coach from an offensive background and pairing that person with current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero:

"Something to monitor in Carolina is the potential of pairing a first-time offensive head coach with current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. This model has worked for Indianapolis, which hired Shane Steichen while keeping defensive coordinator Gus Bradley under contract. And that's what Miami did with coach Mike McDaniel, who was hired in 2022 under the stipulation that Josh Boyer remain as coordinator. The Dolphins eventually replaced Boyer with Vic Fangio, but the blueprint is the same: support the young offensive coach with stability on the other side.

"After asking around, the sense is the Panthers are at least intrigued by this idea. Evero has done an impressive job with the Panthers' defense, which ranks third in total defense and passing defense despite minimal offensive help and a rash of injuries. He will most likely be on the head-coaching interview circuit and could interview in-house with Carolina, but with him under contract with the Panthers, he's an asset they'd like to keep should they focus on offense with their coaching search, as most expect."

