Grizzlies' Ja Morant Scores 34, Hits Game-Winner in Return vs. Zion, Pelicans

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's buzzer-beating game-winner concluded a 34-point night and capped a 115-113 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening.

Morant, who was making his regular season debut after serving a 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league, also added eight assists and six rebounds. He made 12-of-24 field goals in his 35 minutes.

The Pelicans led by as many as 24 points and carried a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 14 apiece in the final frame to lead the Grizz all the way back.

Brandon Ingram paced the Pels with 34 points. Jonas Valančiūnas added a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Zion Williamson scored 13 points.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.