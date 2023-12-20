Red Sox Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Doesn't Visit BOS amid Mets, Yankees Meetings

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's East Coast trip this past weekend did not include a visit to the Boston Red Sox, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, who added "many in the industry" believe the team is a "dark horse" to land the prized right-handed starting pitcher.

"The Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants, Blue Jays, and Phillies reportedly have had in-person meetings. Over the weekend, Yamamoto met with both Mets and Yankees officials in New York. According to a major league source, his visit to the East Coast did not include additional teams.

"Many in the industry who are not directly involved in Yamamoto's free agency see the two New York teams as frontrunners, and view the Red Sox as dark horses. That said, such speculation comes without direct knowledge of what Yamamoto is prioritizing in selecting a team or what kinds of contract offers have been made."

Yamamoto went 17-6 with a 1.16 ERA, 176 strikeouts and 28 walks in 171 innings for the Orix Buffaloes last season. Among many accolades, the 25-year-old is a five-time NPB All-Star, three-time Japanese Triple Crown winner and three-time Pacific League MVP.

Per Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger, it doesn't appear as if Yamamoto's decision is imminent.

MLB teams have until January 4 at 5 p.m. ET, which ends the 45-day window that started after the Buffaloes posted and made him available for free agency.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed Yamamoto at the No. 2 free agent in this class (behind only Shohei Ohtani) for good reason. As Feinsand noted, "scouts believe Yamamoto can immediately jump into the No. 1 or 2 spot in a big-league rotation."

That's a huge plus, especially for a 25-year-old pitcher with many prosperous years ahead of him. It's no secret why all the big-market teams are in on Yamamoto, though it appears the Red Sox are bringing up the rear right now.

As for who is in the lead, SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers "have always been in a great position" for Yamamoto. He then classified the Mets as more "hopeful" but that owner Steve Cohen, who visited Yamamoto in Japan with general manager David Stearns, is in the "process of making a very serious offer."