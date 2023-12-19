Jason Pierre-Paul Waived by Dolphins; LB Had Signed Miami Contract in November

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr

The Miami Dolphins have waived veteran linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul roughly three weeks after signing him, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Miami had signed Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad last month following a season-ending Achilles injury to linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Pierre-Paul hasn't seen the field much this season.

The veteran appeared in two games for the Dolphins, playing just four percent of the team's defensive snaps and 14 percent of special teams snaps. He also appeared in one game for the Saints, playing 27 percent of defensive snaps.

Pierre-Paul was once considered one of the NFL's top-tier edge-rushers, having played for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl and earning a Pro Bowl selection with each franchise.

However, the 34-year-old hasn't been nearly as effective since helping the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl during the 2020 season when he posted 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in 16 games.

Pierre-Paul posted 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one forced fumble, 31 tackles, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in 12 games during his final season with the Bucs in 2021.

The two-time Pro Bowler spent the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens, registering three sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, five tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in 14 games.