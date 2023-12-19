Panthers' Justin Houston Released; Reportedly Eyes Contract with Super Bowl Contender

AP Photo/Doug Murray

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that Justin Houston was released after the veteran edge-rusher requested a change in scenery.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Houston, who has been on injured reserve since Nov. 4 with a hamstring injury, "wants to play again this season, but only for a contender."

And Field Yates of ESPN noted that any team adding Houston on waivers would "owe him just $194,000 for the rest of this season, as his deal with Carolina was a minimum salary with a $4.835 million signing bonus.

The 34-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, registering 112 sacks in his career. He was excellent for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, putting up 9.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and an interception.

The idea for the Panthers was to pair him with Brian Burns and give the pass rush added teeth. But like most of the team's plans for the 2023 season, it hasn't panned out. In seven games, Houston notched just 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

Houston has made nine playoff appearances in his career but never won a title, so the desire to go to a contender for potentially one last shot at a Super Bowl title makes sense. It's fair at this stage in his career, however, to wonder how much is left in the tank or whether a contending team would significantly benefit from his services.