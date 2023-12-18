5-Star QB Dylan Raiola Commits to Nebraska; Previously Committed to Georgia, OSU

Aubrey Lao /Getty Images

Dylan Raiola is headed to Nebraska.

The highly regarded quarterback recruit told ESPN's Pete Thamel he is switching his commitment from Georgia to the Cornhuskers. Raiola, who was also previously committed to Ohio State before joining the Bulldogs' class, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"I firmly believe that Nebraska is in my blood," he said, per Thamel. "It's a great opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself. Nebraska is a special place."

Raiola's father, Dominic, also played for the Cornhuskers.

This is certainly a blow for Georgia, which has also lost a number of talented players in the transfer portal since its chances of winning three straight national titles ended in a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

However, it's not all bad news for the Bulldogs.

Quarterback Carson Beck announced he is returning for the 2024 campaign. What's more, it has the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Head coach Kirby Smart has the program poised to compete for championships for years to come, even if Raiola will be elsewhere.

As for Nebraska, this is a massive development.

Head coach Matt Rhule got off to an inconsistent start with a 5-7 record in his first season with the program in 2023. It was the start of a rebuilding project, though, as the Cornhuskers were a combined 23-45 the previous six years before he took over.

Landing elite recruits is exactly what needs to be done to complete a program turnaround, and Railoa certainly fits the bill. He is someone who could step in right away at the most important position on the field and lead Nebraska for years to come.

The timing is also ideal, as the Big Ten will be much more daunting in the immediate future with the addition of Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA.