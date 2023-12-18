Bill Belichick Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Patriots, Commanders and Chargers

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With the New England Patriots moving to 3-11 following a 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the future of head coach Bill Belichick remains a constant source of speculation.

The Athletic's Mike Sando reported the Washington Commanders continue to be perceived as a "logical destination" for the legendary coach.

One of Belichick's peers believes Commanders principal owner has both the financial resources and the level of motivation to make it happen.

"Who would give him this massive contract?" the coach said to Sando. "Who would give him massive control? It would be a new owner who had a lot of money. Bill would show these guys how to be an owner. He would give these owners some respect in the ownership circle."

An NFL executive thought the Los Angeles Chargers, who just fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, could kill two birds with one stone by hiring Belichick to be both coach and an influential decision-maker on personnel matters.

"The one thing that could knock them out of their norm is, are they very sensitive to the reputation that they are unwilling to pay?" the exec said. "Belichick is a complete departure in terms of how the organization has been run. It makes sense for him because he could go compete very quickly and make a run at (Don) Shula's record."

Money talks, but the Chargers would arguably be the more attractive opening if Belichick had the luxury of choosing between Washington and Los Angeles. L.A. has a franchise QB in Justin Herbert and seemingly requires less to get back to the playoffs. This is a team that won nine games in 2021 and would've reached the divisional round in 2022 were it not for a historic collapse.

While Belichick's departure from New England isn't a fait accompli, it feels increasingly like that.

NBC Sports' Peter King wrote Monday in his weekly column that he couldn't provide anything "enlightening" about the situation but that "it's most logical he and the Krafts "part ways" (such a milquetoast phrase) after the season."

King cautioned he hasn't heard anything one way or the other, though.