Chargers' Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco Fired After Historic Loss to Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco after the team's 5-9 start to the 2023 season, the team announced Friday.

The Chargers' historic 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was the last straw for the organization.

Staley had been on the hot seat throughout the 2023 season, which featured numerous heartbreaking defeats. Five of the team's first six losses were decided by three points or less.

Things only got worse once quarterback Justin Herbert was lost for the season due to finger surgery, and the team's struggles led to a coaching change.

There had already been calls for Staley's job at the end of last season after an embarrassing first-round playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers went 10-7 during the regular season, earning the No. 5 seed in the AFC, but they saw their season come to an end with a 31-30 loss to the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. Los Angeles led 27-0 in the first half of the game before suffering the third-largest playoff collapse in NFL history.

It was the second straight season the Chargers were eliminated in memorable fashion.

In 2021, Los Angeles lost to the Las Vegas Raiders as time expired in overtime of their Week 18 game. A win or a tie would have gotten the Chargers to the playoffs, but a poorly timed timeout by Staley contributed to the eventual loss.

Despite producing winning records in each of his first two years with the team, Staley was unable to reach expectations with an exciting roster of players like Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa.

The defense has especially been a problem, finishing 21st and 29th in the NFL in points allowed per game over the past two years. The unit ranks 27th in 2023.

It's not a great sign for Staley, who was the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator in 2020 and was on the defensive staffs for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears prior to joining the Chargers.

Amid the struggles, Staley got angry at a reporter in Week 11 after questions about potentially giving up his defensive play-calling.

Telesco had been general manager of the Chargers since 2013 when the team was still located in San Diego. Although he is responsible for drafting the likes of Allen, Bosa and Herbert, the Chargers were unable to find much success during his tenure.

L.A. made the playoffs just three times under Telesco (2013, 2018 and 2022) and posted losing records in five seasons, including the 2023 campaign.

Between the high-profile losses and falling short of overall expectations, Los Angeles decided to make some major changes.

With less than three seasons at head coach, Staley's run becomes the organization's shortest since Kevin Gilbride lasted just 22 games from 1997 to '98.

The Chargers will now look to replace the 41-year-old, although the opening should draw interest from every top candidate. Few vacancies have a proven franchise quarterback like Herbert and a playoff-ready roster, and this team is ready to contend for a title with the right coach.