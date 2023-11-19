Video: Chargers' Brandon Staley Angrily Responds to Question About Play-Calling

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Following another porous defensive performance in the Los Angeles Chargers' 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Chargers' coach Brandon Staley reaffirmed that he would continue calling defensive plays this season.

Staley's defense surrendered 397 yards of total offense to a Green Bay squad that has struggled moving the ball at different points this year. Nonetheless, Staley feels confident in his team's playing style.

"You can stop asking that question," Staley told a reporter postgame. "I'm going to be calling the defenses, okay? So we're clear. So you don't have to ask that again."

Staley has been calling the Chargers' defensive plays ever since he took over as head coach back in 2021. Over that stretch, the organization has never finished in the top half of the league in defense.

This campaign has been particularly bad for the unit as Los Angeles has the second-worst defense in the NFL, just ahead of the Denver Broncos—whose stats are a bit skewed after giving up 70 points to the Dolphins earlier this season.

As good as the Chargers' offense can be, led by star quarterback Justin Herbert, it can't overcome the deficiencies on the other side of the ball.

Herbert and Co. put up 38 points and 431 yards of total offense against the Detroit Lions last week in a phenomenal performance. However, the Lions were able to torch the Chargers for 533 yards to come away with a three-point win.

Staley—who made his name as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020–has seen his defense give up over 500 yards twice this season. Prior to 2023, Los Angeles gave up 500 or more yards just once in Stanley's tenure.

The idea of Staley giving up play-calling duties has been tossed around throughout the season but he has remained steadfast in his commitment to continuing with the role.

"We believe in how we play, and we believe in the guys that we're playing with," Staley said Wednesday via ESPN's Kris Rhim. "You're going to make adjustments throughout the year, but nothing significant.