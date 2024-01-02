Isaiah Adams NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Illinois IOL

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 320

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Wide-bodied, thick-limbed frame with good length and play strength.

— Sets a firm anchor to absorb force, engulf and grind down the bull rush and penetrators on stunts.

— Fluid mover with solid quickness out of his stance to get to landmarks and fits on overtakes and cut-offs.

— Gets his second step in the ground quickly on double-teams and combo blocks to play on the plus side of the line of scrimmage.

— Effective on climbs and as a puller due to his solid burst, and has the body control to arrive to his spot under control, using his big body to wall off pursuit angles.

— Physical demeanor, straining hard to finish blocks through the whistle, down the field and away from the ball.

NEGATIVES

— Upright playing style gets him stacked, pressed and out-leveraged against stout, head-up/tightly aligned defensive tackles.

— Tends to get slipped and edged late in the rep due to either being high and/or narrow with his feet on drive/base blocks.

— Feet tend to die when having to redirect against effective counter moves, causing him to step under himself and create a short corner.

2023 STATISTICS

— 12 starts; 10 at right tackle and two at left guard

— Team captain

NOTES

— Born July 21, 2000

— 3-star JUCO recruit in the 2022 class, per 247Sports

— Born and raised in Canada, playing for Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario for two years before transferring to Garden City Community College in Kansas for the 2021 season

— 25 career starts at Illinois split between left tackle (one), left guard (14) and right tackle (10)

— Accepted invite to the Senior Bowl

OVERALL

Isaiah Adams is a two-year starter inside Illinois' balanced (51-49 pass-run split), RPO/play-action heavy, zone-based run scheme with counter, power and duo runs sprinkled in. He has a tall, long, thick-limbed build with solid athletic ability and good play strength.

Adams had to play right tackle for the majority of the 2023 season, struggling early (Ex: vs. Penn State) before becoming more functional as the year went on. But he was clearly more comfortable inside.

Adams is an above-average run-blocker with solid quickness, burst and body control to get to his landmarks and into his fits on time. He strains hard to stay attached to blocks and uses his big body to wall off pursuit angles on climbs and pulls. His upright playing style leads to easy access into his frame that will leave him out-leveraged late in the rep (when the runner alters his path) against stout, slippery defensive linemen, but he fights hard to stay attached and often can get a piece of the defender rather than losing clean.

In pass protection, Adams is fluid and quick out of his stance to get rushers squared up. He excels on tighter shades and on play action when he can capitalize on his big frame, length and strength.

Adams sorts out line games and stunts quickly, anchoring on command against penetrators and the bull rush. His feet tend to get stuck when he has to redirect against effective counter moves, causing him to step under himself and create a short corner.

Overall, Adams has the size, quickness, play strength and enough finishing skills to be a high-end backup right away. He has solid-starter potential in a zone-based run scheme with the ability to get his team out of a game at tackle.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 64

POSITION RANK: IOL9

PRO COMPARISON: Aaron Banks