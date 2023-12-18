X

NBA

    Warriors' Steph Curry's NBA Record Streak of 268 Straight Games With 3-Pointer Ends

    Doric SamDecember 18, 2023

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    For the first time in more than five years, Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry failed to make a three-pointer in a game.

    Curry had a forgettable night as he finished with just seven points on 2-of-12 shooting as the Warriors escaped Sunday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 118-114 road victory. He shot 0-of-8 from three-point range, ending his streak of 268 consecutive games with a three-pointer and marking the first time he didn't convert from beyond the arc since Nov. 2018.

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Stephen Curry's streak of 268 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer is over. But, the Warriors still beat the Blazers 118-114 thanks to "the others". <br><br>Last night, Kerr, Curry and Thompson all talked about the need to give Curry more help. Everyone produced.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    First regular season game with 0 3PM since November 8th, 2018.<br><br>Snaps a 268-game streak, the longest in NBA history. <a href="https://t.co/HcelFTFKOr">pic.twitter.com/HcelFTFKOr</a>

    Luckily for the Warriors, Curry had support from his teammates on his off-night. Klay Thompson led the team with 28 points and Andrew Wiggins added 25 points off the bench. Curry found other ways to contribute, as he tied with Chris Paul for the team-high with eight assists.

    Curry had been shouldering a significant offensive load for Golden State, so it should be encouraging that the team could still win even when he underperforms.

    Curry will look to start a new streak when the Warriors return to action on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.

