Warriors' Steph Curry's NBA Record Streak of 268 Straight Games With 3-Pointer Ends

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

For the first time in more than five years, Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry failed to make a three-pointer in a game.

Curry had a forgettable night as he finished with just seven points on 2-of-12 shooting as the Warriors escaped Sunday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 118-114 road victory. He shot 0-of-8 from three-point range, ending his streak of 268 consecutive games with a three-pointer and marking the first time he didn't convert from beyond the arc since Nov. 2018.

Luckily for the Warriors, Curry had support from his teammates on his off-night. Klay Thompson led the team with 28 points and Andrew Wiggins added 25 points off the bench. Curry found other ways to contribute, as he tied with Chris Paul for the team-high with eight assists.

Curry had been shouldering a significant offensive load for Golden State, so it should be encouraging that the team could still win even when he underperforms.