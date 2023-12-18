Josh Allen: Bills' Win vs. Cowboys Like Doing Nothing, Getting 'A' on Group Project

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

On many nights, the Buffalo Bills need quarterback Josh Allen to have a strong performance in order to secure a victory. That wasn't the case Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and the signal-caller is very aware of it.

The Bills defeated the Cowboys 31-10 and it was a statement win for a Bills team that looks as formidable as ever. Allen had less of an impact as normal, going 7-of-15 for 94 yards and a touchdown.

He compared this performance to being "the kid who didn't do anything in the class project and got an A."

Running back James Cook was the big star of the day, dashing for 179 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries while also adding a touchdown in the receiving game. Latavius Murray also contributed a touchdown on the ground, as did Allen himself.

Allen may be underselling his impact in the game, especially considering he was directly involved with two scoring plays that would have been enough to win the matchup outright, but the fact that the Bills could be this explosive without a dominant performance from him shows how scary this team could be in the postseason.

Buffalo put up 31 points with just 351 yards of offense, meaning the drives the team did have were extremely efficient. The defense limited the Cowboys to just 195 yards of offense, forced a turnover and broke a five-game streak of the team's offense scoring more than 30 points.

Combine this with the fact that the Cowboys are a true Super Bowl contender and that the Bills have taken down Dallas one week after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and it appears that this team is peaking at the right time.

Continuing this momentum will be crucial, however. Buffalo is currently 8-6, a record shared by three other teams that sit below first place in their division. Add the 9-5, second-place Cleveland Browns, and it becomes clear that the Bills will need to finish this season hot to even qualify for the postseason.