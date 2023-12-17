Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Excite Golf Fans with Top-5 Finish at 2023 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Excite Golf Fans with Top-5 Finish at 2023 PNC ChampionshipDecember 17, 2023
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, didn't win the PNC Championship on Sunday. That distinction belonged to Team Langer (Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason), who finished 25 strokes below par.
But the Woods duo played well, shooting an 11-under 61 to finish -19 for the tournament, good for a tied in fifth place.
And they certainly provided some memorable highlights:
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
Tiger and Charlie Woods close out their 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/PNCchampionship?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PNCchampionship</a> with a birdie on 18. 🙌❤️<br><br>📺: NBC & <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelebrateFamily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelebrateFamily</a> <a href="https://t.co/rVOU7pCnVR">pic.twitter.com/rVOU7pCnVR</a>
It was a family affair this weekend for the Woods' clan, as Tiger's daughter Sam also joined the festivities as a caddie:
Sam isn't interested in golf in the same way as her brother, however.
"She does her own thing, which is soccer," Tiger Woods told Nick Piasttowski of Golf.com on Saturday. "She's committed to that. As far as golf, no, she really doesn't. She'll hang out in the backyard with us every now and again to have fun, but nothing competitive or serious."
The Woods duo who did the golfing on Sunday is undoubtedly a good story. The golf world has tracked Tiger's recovery from a serious leg injury and the subsequent surgeries he's required after his car accident in 2021, and having him back on the greens is good for the sport.
Charlie, meanwhile, has some legit game. So they were highlighted pair this weekend:
Greg Allen @gregallenRTE
The annual Charlie Woods scrutiny-fest is almost over. He & his dad handle it well but it's a tough ask to follow Tiger & dad knows that. He's a fine player & considering he's only focused on golf for 3 years, being ranked 86th in his age division is impressive. Seems a good kid.
Jacob A Tobias @JacobA61617
As good as <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> looks swinging the golf club and as good as he looks physically, I truly believe he can win his 83rd PGA Tour title in 2024. He's looked solid in these last few weeks. One more Tiger Woods glory moment for 2024.
As for whether Woods will play at the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 24-27, that remains up in the air:
Regardless, it seems as though Woods is close to returning to competitive form. Golf fans very well may get to see him play once a month in 2024, his stated goal for the upcoming year.
"Once a month seems reasonable," he told reporters earlier in December. "It gives me a couple of weeks to recover and a week to tune up. Maybe I can get into the rhythm," he told Golf channel.