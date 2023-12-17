Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Excite Golf Fans with Top-5 Finish at 2023 PNC Championship

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, didn't win the PNC Championship on Sunday. That distinction belonged to Team Langer (Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason), who finished 25 strokes below par.

But the Woods duo played well, shooting an 11-under 61 to finish -19 for the tournament, good for a tied in fifth place.

And they certainly provided some memorable highlights:

It was a family affair this weekend for the Woods' clan, as Tiger's daughter Sam also joined the festivities as a caddie:

Sam isn't interested in golf in the same way as her brother, however.

"She does her own thing, which is soccer," Tiger Woods told Nick Piasttowski of Golf.com on Saturday. "She's committed to that. As far as golf, no, she really doesn't. She'll hang out in the backyard with us every now and again to have fun, but nothing competitive or serious."

The Woods duo who did the golfing on Sunday is undoubtedly a good story. The golf world has tracked Tiger's recovery from a serious leg injury and the subsequent surgeries he's required after his car accident in 2021, and having him back on the greens is good for the sport.

Charlie, meanwhile, has some legit game. So they were highlighted pair this weekend:

As for whether Woods will play at the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 24-27, that remains up in the air:

Regardless, it seems as though Woods is close to returning to competitive form. Golf fans very well may get to see him play once a month in 2024, his stated goal for the upcoming year.