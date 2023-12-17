X

    Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Excite Golf Fans with Top-5 Finish at 2023 PNC Championship

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 17, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States and son, Charlie Woods, react on the 15th green during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, didn't win the PNC Championship on Sunday. That distinction belonged to Team Langer (Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason), who finished 25 strokes below par.

    But the Woods duo played well, shooting an 11-under 61 to finish -19 for the tournament, good for a tied in fifth place.

    And they certainly provided some memorable highlights:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Charlie walks it in for dad.<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> sinks it for eagle 💪 <a href="https://t.co/fgYqeFFNDS">pic.twitter.com/fgYqeFFNDS</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Charlie Woods is giving it everything 😳<br> <br>He drives another par 4 green! <a href="https://t.co/uEXnNq8Jni">pic.twitter.com/uEXnNq8Jni</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    CHARLIE WOODS!!<br> <br>A chip-in birdie for Team Woods <a href="https://twitter.com/PNCchampionship?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PNCChampionship</a> 💪 <a href="https://t.co/0nh0KdP0JV">pic.twitter.com/0nh0KdP0JV</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Bunker clinic courtesy of Team Woods 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/xWBmoOfAc1">pic.twitter.com/xWBmoOfAc1</a>

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Tiger and Charlie Woods close out their 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/PNCchampionship?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PNCchampionship</a> with a birdie on 18. 🙌❤️<br><br>📺: NBC &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelebrateFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelebrateFamily</a> <a href="https://t.co/rVOU7pCnVR">pic.twitter.com/rVOU7pCnVR</a>

    It was a family affair this weekend for the Woods' clan, as Tiger's daughter Sam also joined the festivities as a caddie:

    Golf on CBS ⛳ @GolfonCBS

    Team Woods ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/DPSj3S6a9k">pic.twitter.com/DPSj3S6a9k</a>

    Sam isn't interested in golf in the same way as her brother, however.

    "She does her own thing, which is soccer," Tiger Woods told Nick Piasttowski of Golf.com on Saturday. "She's committed to that. As far as golf, no, she really doesn't. She'll hang out in the backyard with us every now and again to have fun, but nothing competitive or serious."

    The Woods duo who did the golfing on Sunday is undoubtedly a good story. The golf world has tracked Tiger's recovery from a serious leg injury and the subsequent surgeries he's required after his car accident in 2021, and having him back on the greens is good for the sport.

    Charlie, meanwhile, has some legit game. So they were highlighted pair this weekend:

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    Charlie Woods is so fun

    Kim Lehnus @KLehnus

    I'm loving whenever Charlie Woods out drives dad. It's been a fun tourney. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PNCChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PNCChampionship</a>

    Harrison Scott @harrisonscott00

    Charlie Woods is pretty good at this game of golf

    aqualad @scfjay_

    Charlie Woods gonna be an issue😭

    Ricky G @jrichardgoodman

    Charlie Woods head speed on his driver is insane it's PGA ready now ....

    Michael Harrison @houndogharrison

    Charlie Woods can smash the ball. Once he dials in his wedge play, he can be a super dangerous player… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerWoods?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerWoods</a>

    Greg Allen @gregallenRTE

    The annual Charlie Woods scrutiny-fest is almost over. He &amp; his dad handle it well but it's a tough ask to follow Tiger &amp; dad knows that. He's a fine player &amp; considering he's only focused on golf for 3 years, being ranked 86th in his age division is impressive. Seems a good kid.

    colin lewis @ligarius

    It's remarkable watching Tiger Woods playing golf after his injuries. <br>Some incredible doctors in this world.

    Lalor @littlebnapa

    It doesnt actually matter what event it is, watching <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerWoods?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerWoods</a> play golf is never not compelling. A joy 🐐

    Jacob A Tobias @JacobA61617

    As good as <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> looks swinging the golf club and as good as he looks physically, I truly believe he can win his 83rd PGA Tour title in 2024. He's looked solid in these last few weeks. One more Tiger Woods glory moment for 2024.

    As for whether Woods will play at the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 24-27, that remains up in the air:

    Jack Hirsh @JR_HIRSHey

    Tiger Woods DOES NOT commit to playing the Farmer's Insurance Open when asked by <a href="https://twitter.com/CaraBanksGC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaraBanksGC</a>

    Regardless, it seems as though Woods is close to returning to competitive form. Golf fans very well may get to see him play once a month in 2024, his stated goal for the upcoming year.

    "Once a month seems reasonable," he told reporters earlier in December. "It gives me a couple of weeks to recover and a week to tune up. Maybe I can get into the rhythm," he told Golf channel.