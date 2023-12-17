Bronny James Scores 5 Points as USC Routed by Auburn for 3rd Straight Loss

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Bronny James' college career hasn't exactly gotten off to a sunny start.

The much-publicized guard—who made his return to the basketball court last Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest in July—managed just five points, two rebounds and two turnovers while still on a minutes restriction in a 91-75 blowout loss against Auburn.

He finished 1-of-4 from the field and 0-of-2 from three in 14 minutes off the bench. He also hit three of his four attempts from the free-throw line.

The Trojans, meanwhile, have now lost three straight games.

Getting James—the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James—back on the court has been the biggest storyline of the season for the Trojans, and he expressed his thankfulness last weekend for the support and care he received during his recovery from cardiac arrest.

"I just want to say I'm thankful for everything," he told reporters. "Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with, my parents, siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life. I just want to give appreciation to everyone that's helped me through this. Also, my coach, my teammates, all my other coaches. They've been with me since the start and I just want to say I'm thankful for them."

The second biggest storyline of the Trojans' season, however, has been the team's overall struggles. Losses to ranked teams like No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 10 Gonzaga weren't huge surprises. But dropping games to UC Irvine and Long Beach State—alongside getting blown out by a talented but unranked Auburn team—hasn't been a good look.

This is a team with a potential top-five pick in point guard Isaiah Collier, while backcourt mate Kobe Johnson could potentially draw interest from teams in the second round and James himself might have an NBA future.

Suffice to say, it's been a disappointing start to the season for the Trojans.