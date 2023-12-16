Juwan Howard Reflects on Return to Michigan After Heart Surgery, Review of Incident

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Juwan Howard reminisced about his long road back to leading Michigan men's basketball after the Wolverines defeated Eastern Michigan 83-66 on Saturday in his first game as head coach this season.

According to Austin Meek of The Athletic, Howard wondered if he'd have a coaching "opportunity again" after undergoing heart surgery before the season.

"To be there yelling and shouting, calling timeouts, drawing up plays ...I remember the times I was sitting in my hospital room thinking, 'Would I ever have that opportunity again?'"

Howard underwent a scheduled operation on Sept. 15 to resect an aortic aneurysm and repair an aortic valve. That came after conditions were identified by doctors during a routine medical check in the offseason.

He was also reportedly involved in a brief verbal altercation with strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson recently, although Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement that claimed "nothing was found to warrant disciplinary action" for any members involved (via CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein).

Wolverines fans will hope that Howard's return can give the roster a spark, as Michigan hasn't gotten off to a strong start in the 2023-24 season.

The Wolverines moved to 6-5 after Saturday's victory, marking the first time that the team has won consecutive games since Nov. 13. Although Howard reminisced on his long road back to the sidelines, the former Michigan center was grateful to be back coaching for his alma mater.

"It felt like I was never gone. ..I just love Maize and Blue," he said, per C.J. Mangum of Blue By Ninety.