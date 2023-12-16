MLB Rumors: Shōta Imanaga Drawing Interest from Giants amid Yankees, Mets Links

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are interested in starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga as a potential free-agent acquisition, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Imanaga was posted on Nov. 27 after eight seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan's highest level of the sport. In 2023, the 30-year-old put up a 2.66 ERA in 24 games while racking up 188 strikeouts in 159 innings of work.

Per Morosi, the market for Imanaga is expected to clear up once free agent right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes his decision. The 25-year-old ace is one of the most coveted free agents this offseason and has reportedly received offers worth more than $300 million already (via Jim Bowden of CBS Sports).

San Francisco is considered one of Yamamoto's potential landing spots, as the Giants haven't been shy about their interest in his services. They reportedly met with him on Dec. 10, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

It appears that Imanaga could be San Francisco's second option if Yamamoto chooses another destination. After all, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has repeatedly mentioned the team's desire to add rotation help.

"We still feel good," Zaidi said when asked about upgrading the Giants' starting pitching, per Steven Rissotto of Sports Illustrated. "We've talked about that being a goal of ours. It's going to have to be the right pitcher. We think there are several avenues for us to get there. … We're having active conversations."