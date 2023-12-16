MLB Trade Rumors: Reds Engaged with 'Multiple Teams' in Jonathan India Talks

Joe Puetz/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly still shopping second baseman Jonathan India.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that trade talks involving India "remain active" with multiple clubs after the team signed infielder Jeimer Candelario.

India has multiple seasons of control left as he is not set to hit free agency until after the 2026 season. He has played his entire career at second base, with some spot appearances as a designated hitter.

India is a career .244 hitter with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He was the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year and could be a solid addition to a team looking to solidify the second base position.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Reds are not guaranteed to trade India as the team likes his leadership capabilities, but the logjam in the infield is something Cincinnati will have to sort out. The Reds have Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Noelvi Marte, Spencer Steer, India and now Candelario in the infield.