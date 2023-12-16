Juwan Howard Cleared to Coach for Michigan Following Surgery, Review of Confrontation

Juwan Howard Cleared to Coach for Michigan Following Surgery, Review of ConfrontationDecember 16, 2023
Juwan Howard is expected to return to the sidelines to coach Michigan on Saturday against Eastern Michigan, according to a statement released by athletic director Warde Manuel.
Howard underwent a scheduled operation on Sept. 15 to resect an aortic aneurysm and repair an aortic valve, conditions that were identified by doctors during a routine medical check in the offseason.
Associate head coach Phil Martelli has been Michigan's interim head coach while he recovered, although the Wolverines had gotten off to a poor 5-5 start to the season. Howard was involved in an altercation with strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson in a recent practice although no disciplinary action was enforced after an internal review, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.
