Juwan Howard Cleared to Coach for Michigan Following Surgery, Review of Confrontation

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Juwan Howard is expected to return to the sidelines to coach Michigan on Saturday against Eastern Michigan, according to a statement released by athletic director Warde Manuel.

Howard underwent a scheduled operation on Sept. 15 to resect an aortic aneurysm and repair an aortic valve, conditions that were identified by doctors during a routine medical check in the offseason.

Associate head coach Phil Martelli has been Michigan's interim head coach while he recovered, although the Wolverines had gotten off to a poor 5-5 start to the season. Howard was involved in an altercation with strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson in a recent practice although no disciplinary action was enforced after an internal review, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

