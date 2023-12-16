X

    Juwan Howard Cleared to Coach for Michigan Following Surgery, Review of Confrontation

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 16, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JULY 24: Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines recruits during the NCAA College Basketball Academy held at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on July 24, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Juwan Howard is expected to return to the sidelines to coach Michigan on Saturday against Eastern Michigan, according to a statement released by athletic director Warde Manuel.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Michigan AD Warde Manuel has released a statement. <a href="https://t.co/nQarLCqq8Z">pic.twitter.com/nQarLCqq8Z</a>

    Howard underwent a scheduled operation on Sept. 15 to resect an aortic aneurysm and repair an aortic valve, conditions that were identified by doctors during a routine medical check in the offseason.

    Associate head coach Phil Martelli has been Michigan's interim head coach while he recovered, although the Wolverines had gotten off to a poor 5-5 start to the season. Howard was involved in an altercation with strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson in a recent practice although no disciplinary action was enforced after an internal review, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

