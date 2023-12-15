Rangers' Max Scherzer Had Herniated Disc Surgery; Out Until June or July with Injury

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After dealing with shoulder and back injuries down the stretch last season, Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer had surgery to repair a herniated disc.

Per Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today, Scherzer had the procedure on Thursday and is expected to be out until June or July.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets on July 29. He made eight starts after the deal before landing on the injured list with a strained muscle in his shoulder that ended his regular season and left him unlikely to appear in the playoffs.

After being left off the roster for the AL Wild Card round and Division Series, Scherzer was added to the squad for the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. He started two games in the series, including the decisive Game 7.

Scherzer also tossed three shutout innings in the Rangers' 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series. He was removed from the game due to a back injury that was originally called a strain, but he later clarified it was a spasm.

Even though Scherzer kept himself available in the series, the Rangers didn't need him to clinch the first championship in franchise history. They beat the Diamondbacks in five games, including a 5-0 victory in the clinching game.

If Scherzer is going to miss at least half of the 2024 season, it leaves the Rangers with another significant void in their rotation. Jordan Montgomery, who had a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals, is a free agent and is expected to command a large contract.

Texas' starting staff as presently constructed includes Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning and Cody Bradford.