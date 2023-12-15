X

    NBA Rumors: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton Among 2024 Jazz Trade Deadline Candidates

    Mike Chiari, December 15, 2023

    Colin Sexton #2 high fives Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz during the preseason game on October 16, 2023 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    Amid a 9-16 start to the season, the Utah Jazz reportedly may be willing to part with multiple veteran players ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

    According to NBA insider Marc Stein, rival executives believe the Jazz are open to parting with guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, as well as center Kelly Olynyk.

    The Jazz are building for the future after trading center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the 2022-23 season in exchange for a bevy of players and draft picks.

