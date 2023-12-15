Video: Cam Newton Responds to Backlash over Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Tua Comments

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has responded to the criticism of his comments labeling the likes of quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa as "game managers" instead of game-changers.

Newton said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Game manager is not a negative connotation. 'Cam, what do you mean by game manager?' My definition of that managing player is a player who has the ability to make the right play at the right time, protecting the football at all costs.

"... When I think about ultimate, elite game managers—Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady. Game-changer and game manager is not something where I'm saying this person is not physically capable of making some great plays. I'm not saying that or I am not saying that they're not good players.

"There's really only three to potentially five game-changers in the NFL right now. Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes"

Speaking earlier this week on his 4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast, Newton explained why he thought multiple NFL quarterbacks are not game-changers and what separates a difference-maker from a game manager.

"If were were to put that in its own right as 'game managers,' Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, and really, Dak Prescott, these are game managers," Newton said. "They're not difference makers.

"... I don't give a damn what you do, you don't have to score every time, you just don't have to throw a pick every time either. If we're gonna really call a spade a spade, a game manager is different than a game changer."

Newton's comments spread like wildfire, and everyone from ESPN analysts to fans weighed in on the matter.

While Newton knows what it takes to be an MVP-caliber quarterback—he was the 2015 MVP as a member of the Panthers—it's hard to argue the impact that Purdy, Prescott, Tagovailoa and Goff have had on their respective teams this year.

Purdy has led the San Francisco 49ers to a 10-3 record and the top spot in the NFC West, and Prescott has also led the Dallas Cowboys to the top of the NFC East with a 10-3 record. Goff and the Detroit Lions sit atop the NFC North at 9-4, and Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are first in the AFC East with a 9-4 record.

Additionally, Purdy and the 49ers became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth this season.

Furthermore, Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards (3,697 yards). Purdy ranks third in that category (3,553 yards) and Prescott ranks fourth (3,505 yards). Goff is sixth with 3,449 passing yards.

The quartet also ranks within the top 10 in completion percentage, yards per game and touchdowns. Purdy and Prescott are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in quarterback rating, while Tagovailoa is 11th and Goff is 14th.