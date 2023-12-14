Will Sheppard Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado After WR Transferred from Vanderbilt

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Will Sheppard is heading to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

The wide receiver, who spent the last three seasons at Vanderbilt, announced that he will be transferring to Colorado for his final season of eligibility.

Sheppard entered the transfer portal following a season where he recorded 684 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He led the Commodores in receiving yards and led the wide receiver group in touchdowns. On his career, Sheppard has notched 2,067 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. He is tied for third all-time in receiving touchdowns in Vanderbilt history.

Now, Sheppard is looking to help Sanders and the Buffaloes improve next season following a 4-8 finish to the year.

As a transfer, Sheppard is considered to be a 4-star prospect, the No. 35 overall player and the No. 7 wide receiver in the transfer portal by 247Sports Composite rankings. His best season came in 2022 when he notched 776 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Now he is looking for that kind of success with the Buffaloes.

He will join wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr., who is transferring to Colorado from NC State. Colorado also has a pair of wide receiver commits in the Class of 2024 joining the team next year in Zycarl Lewis and Drelon Miller.

The group will look for success with quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the Buffaloes enter Year 2 of the Prime era.

Last season, Colorado began the season looking poised for a big year, winning its first three games, including an upset over TCU. The Buffaloes won just one more game against Arizona State, and the year was ultimately underwhelming.

Following the conclusion of the season, Colorado saw several key players enter the transfer portal, but now Sanders is drawing in some transfers to try and fill the void.