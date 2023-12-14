Dick Vitale Says He's Cancer-Free After Scan, Blood Work; Thanks Fans for Support

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Broadcasting legend and former college basketball head coach Dick Vitale announced on social media Thursday that he is cancer-free.

Vitale, 84, was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July. It was the third time in his life he's been found to have cancer. He previously underwent treatment for melanoma and lymphoma.

"I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall," he posted on social media in July, adding that his doctor felt "that scenario is entirely possible."

And in October, he confirmed his plans to continue broadcasting starting on Nov. 28:

However, on Nov. 13 he announced that he would have to push back his return to broadcasting indefinitely.

"While I'm disappointed with the latest developments, I remain hopeful," he said in a statement. "The cancer is gone, which is amazing news, yet the impact of the treatments has taken its toll on my voice and requires more healing. ... I have to listen to the medical experts, who have been so good to me, and with some more rest, I know I will be back for my 45th season."

"Dick has the full support of his entire ESPN family, and, while we look forward to a return to his rightful courtside perch, he needs to focus on fully mending his vocal cords," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro added in a statement of his own at the time. "Sports fans everywhere will anxiously await his comeback whenever he is ready."

Vitale has served as an ESPN college basketball analyst since 1979. Prior to his legendary broadcast career he served as the head coach at Detroit Mercy between the 1973-74 and 1976-77 seasons, going 78-30. He led the school to the NCAA tournament in his final season.