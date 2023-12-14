Lakers' LeBron James Eyed by Zack Snyder for Role in 'Rebel Moon' Movie

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

LeBron James in a space fantasy?

It might be a more real option for the Los Angeles Lakers star than you'd think.

Director Zack Snyder mentioned James when talking with Variety's Marc Malkin about a "dream cast" for his "Rebel Moon" universe.

"I think if I could get LeBron James in the movie… I know that sounds crazy," Snyder said, per Malkin. "I'm just saying… but yeah, we'll see as the story evolves."

According to the "Rebel Moon" official plot synopsis, the movie features characters "on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe," who "assemble a small band of warriors" to fight tyrannical rulers.

The first installment in the series, "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire," will premiere on Netflix on December 21. "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" is set to follow in April.

If James ever joined Snyder's cast, it wouldn't be his first time leaving the court for the silver screen.