X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Lakers' LeBron James Eyed by Zack Snyder for Role in 'Rebel Moon' Movie

    Julia StumbaughDecember 14, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on December 12, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
    Tim Heitman/Getty Images

    LeBron James in a space fantasy?

    It might be a more real option for the Los Angeles Lakers star than you'd think.

    Director Zack Snyder mentioned James when talking with Variety's Marc Malkin about a "dream cast" for his "Rebel Moon" universe.

    "I think if I could get LeBron James in the movie… I know that sounds crazy," Snyder said, per Malkin. "I'm just saying… but yeah, we'll see as the story evolves."

    According to the "Rebel Moon" official plot synopsis, the movie features characters "on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe," who "assemble a small band of warriors" to fight tyrannical rulers.

    The first installment in the series, "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire," will premiere on Netflix on December 21. "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" is set to follow in April.

    If James ever joined Snyder's cast, it wouldn't be his first time leaving the court for the silver screen.

    James has 28 actor credits on his IMDB page and has appeared as himself in movies including "Trainwreck" (2015), "Space Jam: A New Legacy" (2021) and House Party" (2023).

    Lakers' LeBron James Eyed by Zack Snyder for Role in 'Rebel Moon' Movie
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon