Dean Blandino: NFL Refs Have Been 'Approached' About Influencing Games for Gambling

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

NFL rules analyst and former vice president of officiating Dean Blandino acknowledged referees in the past have been "approached" about influencing games for gambling purposes.

"We've had situations where people were approached," he said to Brandon Contes on the Awful Announcing Podcast. "We've always told our game officials because they're in hotels—they're traveling around during the season—we didn't want them wearing NFL-branded gear. We didn't want them to be inconspicuous because someone sees them and 'Oh, those are the NFL officials,' and then you never know.

"You don't know who you're gonna come across. And they know that they're supposed to go to NFL security if something like that happens. And that has happened in the past."

Blandino explained there are further restrictions in place for NFL referees, such as prohibiting them from entering sportsbooks. Their finances are closely scrutinized as well in case there are any irregularities that would tip off the league to any illicit payments.

The 2007 Tim Donaghy scandal in the NBA was the last time a major American sports league experienced a situation where a referee directly bet on games they were working.

The absence of any major controversy for nearly 20 years would seemingly point to the idea the system is working, be it in the NFL or elsewhere.