NFL's Roger Goodell Says 'I Haven't Taken a Position' on 'Tush Push' Despite Rumors

NFL's Roger Goodell Says 'I Haven't Taken a Position' on 'Tush Push' Despite RumorsDecember 14, 2023
Earlier in December, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that a league source told her NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wanted to see the "tush push" quarterback sneak perfected by the Philadelphia Eagles "removed from the game permanently."
On Wednesday, Goodell didn't take a stance one way or another.
"I haven't taken a position on that one," he told reporters regarding the play. "Last year, the (rules) committee had a lot of different views on that. I want to hear that again this year. I want to hear how people feel about it. I think we want to look at, 'Is there enough data to talk about the safety of it?'"
But the NFL's executive vice president of communications, Jeff Miller, said that a league investigation turned up "nothing notable" regarding the potential for increased injuries on "Brotherly Shove" plays, while executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, suggested the Eagles shouldn't be punished for executing it at a high level:
Goodell suggested other considerations would be taken into account beyond just the injury risks, however.
"Are there other aspects of it that we need to think about?" he said. "A lot of coaches talked last year about (how) innovation would come off of that play. I'd like to take a look back at that; has that really occurred? It's important to hear the different perspectives and let the committee do their work. I'll be able to participate in that. And I'm sure we'll have a position by (the owners' meetings in) March."