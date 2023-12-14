NFL's Roger Goodell Says 'I Haven't Taken a Position' on 'Tush Push' Despite Rumors

Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Earlier in December, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that a league source told her NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wanted to see the "tush push" quarterback sneak perfected by the Philadelphia Eagles "removed from the game permanently."

On Wednesday, Goodell didn't take a stance one way or another.

"I haven't taken a position on that one," he told reporters regarding the play. "Last year, the (rules) committee had a lot of different views on that. I want to hear that again this year. I want to hear how people feel about it. I think we want to look at, 'Is there enough data to talk about the safety of it?'"

But the NFL's executive vice president of communications, Jeff Miller, said that a league investigation turned up "nothing notable" regarding the potential for increased injuries on "Brotherly Shove" plays, while executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, suggested the Eagles shouldn't be punished for executing it at a high level:

Goodell suggested other considerations would be taken into account beyond just the injury risks, however.