    NFL's Roger Goodell Says 'I Haven't Taken a Position' on 'Tush Push' Despite Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2023

    Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League (NFL), at the Hope Global Forums annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. The meeting includes over 5,200 delegates representing 40 countries aiming to reimagine the global economy so the benefits and opportunities of free enterprise are extended to everyone. Photographer: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Earlier in December, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that a league source told her NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wanted to see the "tush push" quarterback sneak perfected by the Philadelphia Eagles "removed from the game permanently."

    On Wednesday, Goodell didn't take a stance one way or another.

    "I haven't taken a position on that one," he told reporters regarding the play. "Last year, the (rules) committee had a lot of different views on that. I want to hear that again this year. I want to hear how people feel about it. I think we want to look at, 'Is there enough data to talk about the safety of it?'"

    But the NFL's executive vice president of communications, Jeff Miller, said that a league investigation turned up "nothing notable" regarding the potential for increased injuries on "Brotherly Shove" plays, while executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, suggested the Eagles shouldn't be punished for executing it at a high level:

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    The tush will not be banned by the NFL, per NFL Exec Troy Vincent: "Philly does it better than everyone else; that's a fact. … You don't want to punish anyone for doing something well."

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    NFL's Jeff Miller said the sample size is too small to draw conclusions on the dangers of the play. Vincent added that the league wouldn't want to change something simply because a single team is good at it. <a href="https://t.co/C28DZ0BBPw">https://t.co/C28DZ0BBPw</a>

    Goodell suggested other considerations would be taken into account beyond just the injury risks, however.

    "Are there other aspects of it that we need to think about?" he said. "A lot of coaches talked last year about (how) innovation would come off of that play. I'd like to take a look back at that; has that really occurred? It's important to hear the different perspectives and let the committee do their work. I'll be able to participate in that. And I'm sure we'll have a position by (the owners' meetings in) March."