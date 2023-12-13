X

    Report: MLB to Hold 'Spring Breakout' Series for Top Prospects During Spring Training

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2023

    Major League Baseball is creating a series of games between the top prospects across various organizations called the Spring Breakout, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Per that report, "The event, scheduled to take place from March 14-17, will pit an organization's best prospect group against another team's in a game that's part of a doubleheader with a regularly scheduled spring game."

