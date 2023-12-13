Report: MLB to Hold 'Spring Breakout' Series for Top Prospects During Spring Training

Report: MLB to Hold 'Spring Breakout' Series for Top Prospects During Spring TrainingDecember 13, 2023
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Major League Baseball is creating a series of games between the top prospects across various organizations called the Spring Breakout, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Per that report, "The event, scheduled to take place from March 14-17, will pit an organization's best prospect group against another team's in a game that's part of a doubleheader with a regularly scheduled spring game."
