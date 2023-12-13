Chiefs' Travis Kelce Credits Taylor Swift for Spike in Jersey Sales During NFL Season

Gotham/GC Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—and his financial portfolio—are very grateful for the Swifties.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast (h/t Francesca Bacardi of Page Six), presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced he and his brother have the two best-selling jerseys in the United Kingdom.

"A lot of Swifties over there in the UK," Jason joked. Travis added, "It's the only reasonable solution to all of this."

"Shout-out to Taylor, shout-out to Kylie [Kelce]," he added. "Thank you, guys."

Ever since the rumors about Travis's relationship with Taylor Swift began in September, his profile has increased exponentially. Fanatics announced a 400 percent spike in his No. 87 Chiefs jersey after the Grammy-winning superstar attended her first game at Arrowhead Stadium.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted in October that Travis' official Instagram gained 1.1 million followers in just two weeks after Swift's appearance at the Bears-Chiefs game on Sept. 24.

Kelce and Swift were publicly confirmed to be a couple when he attended one of her concerts in Argentina during the Chiefs' bye week. She changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to say "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me" at the show before running offstage to greet him with a hug and kiss.