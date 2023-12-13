X

NBA

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Impresses NBA Fans with Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 13, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives past Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
    Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics have improved to 11-0 at home and an NBA-best 17-5 overall after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-113 on Tuesday evening.

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown co-led the C's with 25 points apiece. Tatum also led or co-led the team with 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over his 41 minutes. In addition, all five Boston starters scored in double figures, and the team hit all 26 of its free throws.

    Cleveland stormed out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter, but the Celtics roared back thanks in part to Tatum, who scored 13 points in the second quarter alone. Boston trailed 60-59 at halftime.

    The two teams traded blows for much of the second half before the Celtics pulled away. Tatum hit two big fourth-quarter buckets—a mid-range jumper to break a 104-all tie and a huge three for a 113-106 lead.

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    JAYSON TATUM MAKING BIG BUCKETS 😤 <a href="https://t.co/m9dc0FwBwm">pic.twitter.com/m9dc0FwBwm</a>

    His efforts overcame a great night from the Cavs backcourt of Donovan Mitchell (29 points) and Darius Garland (26 points).

    While Tatum shot just 7-of-19, he made big buckets when they counted the most and found other ways to contribute, mainly on the glass. It was ultimately a good night overall for the reigning four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member, and fans and analysts recognized his efforts.

    brad auerbach @CelticsPost

    jayson tatum is unbelievable even if he's missing his 3's but unbeatable when he's making em

    Ball Don't Lie @Balldontlie

    Jayson Tatum was DOMINANT in the Celtics' win over the Cavs 💪<br><br>🍀 25 PTS<br>🍀 10 REB<br>🍀 5 AST<br>🍀 2 BLK <a href="https://t.co/7xkIdNIMsa">pic.twitter.com/7xkIdNIMsa</a>

    ℛℯ𝓁𝓁ℯ ☘️🐆 @Saturday__Love3

    Thank you, God for Jayson Tatum! 🙌🏾☘️

    st dani 🎅 @degendani0

    JAYSON TATUM <a href="https://t.co/dYZLoZunPW">pic.twitter.com/dYZLoZunPW</a>

    pedro. (15-5) ☘️ @jayztatum

    CLUTCH TIME JAYSON TATUM

    Big Bob @BigBobWins

    Sam Cassell has Jayson Tatum deep in his post up bag all of a sudden. It's a beautiful thing. <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celtics</a>

    Heem @Heeeem888

    Jayson Tatum is so impressive, man. He's grown so much

    Jayson Tatum Enjoyer @CelticsFan3221

    Tatum is so good

    Dave: a verbose charlatan @daveusesthis

    Tatum is so good in this role

    With the win, the Boston Celtics joined the Timberwolves atop the NBA standings. Boston also leads the Eastern Conference by a game-and-a-half over the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

    The Celtics and Cavs will play again on Thursday in Boston.