Celtics' Jayson Tatum Impresses NBA Fans with Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have improved to 11-0 at home and an NBA-best 17-5 overall after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-113 on Tuesday evening.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown co-led the C's with 25 points apiece. Tatum also led or co-led the team with 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over his 41 minutes. In addition, all five Boston starters scored in double figures, and the team hit all 26 of its free throws.

Cleveland stormed out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter, but the Celtics roared back thanks in part to Tatum, who scored 13 points in the second quarter alone. Boston trailed 60-59 at halftime.

The two teams traded blows for much of the second half before the Celtics pulled away. Tatum hit two big fourth-quarter buckets—a mid-range jumper to break a 104-all tie and a huge three for a 113-106 lead.

His efforts overcame a great night from the Cavs backcourt of Donovan Mitchell (29 points) and Darius Garland (26 points).

While Tatum shot just 7-of-19, he made big buckets when they counted the most and found other ways to contribute, mainly on the glass. It was ultimately a good night overall for the reigning four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member, and fans and analysts recognized his efforts.

With the win, the Boston Celtics joined the Timberwolves atop the NBA standings. Boston also leads the Eastern Conference by a game-and-a-half over the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.