MLB Rumors: Jung Hoo Lee, Giants Agree to 6-Year, $113M Contract; Includes Opt-Out

The San Francisco Giants reportedly made their first major move of the offseason on Tuesday.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee agreed to a six-year, $113 million contract with the National League West team. Heyman noted the deal includes an opt out after four seasons.

Lee was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes earlier this month and has starred in the Korea Baseball Organization in recent years.

