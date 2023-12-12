X

    MLB Rumors: Jung Hoo Lee, Giants Agree to 6-Year, $113M Contract; Includes Opt-Out

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2023

    TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 13: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of Team Korea scores after Baekho Kang #50 of Team Korea hit a RBI single at the top of the first inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Korea and China at Tokyo Dome on March 13, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)
    Gene Wang/Getty Images

    The San Francisco Giants reportedly made their first major move of the offseason on Tuesday.

    According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee agreed to a six-year, $113 million contract with the National League West team. Heyman noted the deal includes an opt out after four seasons.

    Lee was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes earlier this month and has starred in the Korea Baseball Organization in recent years.

