Tyler Van Dyke Commits to Wisconsin After Former Miami QB Entered Transfer Portal

Former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers in a social media post on Tuesday.

Van Dyke, who spent the past four seasons with the Hurricanes, announced on Nov. 27 he was entering the transfer portal.

Van Dyke appeared in 30 total games for the Hurricanes in the past three seasons, throwing for 7,469 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He went just 15-13 as the starter, however, and lost his spot atop the depth chart to freshman Emory Williams ahead of the Florida State game after a turnover-riddled 2023 season.

He then regained his starting berth when Williams broke his left forearm in the loss to Florida State. But with Williams likely to have the inside track on the starting gig next season, given Van Dyke's struggles, a change of scenery made sense.

Wisconsin was a logical landing spot, given the huge need at quarterback. Tanner Mordecai used up his eligibility, Braedyn Locke has just three starts to his name and the Badgers have an inexperienced quarterback room (Nick Evers, Cole LaCrue and incoming freshman Mabrey Mettauer) beyond that.

Van Dyke will have pole position in the team's quarterback competition this spring, in other words.

As Jesse Temple of The Athletic noted, however, Van Dyke "is not a mobile threat, as many of offensive coordinator Phil Longo's quarterbacks have been. So it will be interesting to see how the offense is tailored toward his skill set."

He's also had a lot of instability in his college career, with three different offensive coordinators at Miami. As The Athletic's Manny Navarro noted, Van Dyke thrived under Rhett Lashlee's up-tempo system in 2021, throwing for 2,203 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions in the final six games while completing 65.5 percent of his passes.

Miami went 5-1 during that stretch and it appeared as though Van Dyke was a star-in-the-making. That didn't come to fruition in the two seasons that followed, though perhaps he'll maximize his ability in Madison.

"He can be two different people," an ACC head coach told Max Olson and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. "He's got a lot of arm talent. I think he played hurt this year and he was wildly inconsistent. Maybe he just needs a refresh."