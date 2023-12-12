5-Star QB Recruit Dylan Raiola to Visit Nebraska Despite Georgia Commitment

Aubrey Lao /Getty Images

5-star quarterback and Georgia verbal commit Dylan Raiola, who is 247Sports' No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2024, will be making an official visit to Nebraska.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported the news on Tuesday.

"Buzz has picked up for the Huskers tremendously late in the process for the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Raiola who has been a verbal to Georgia since May 15," wrote Wiltfong, who added that he liked how he liked the way it was "trending" for Nebraska before adding Bulldogs staff members were expected to visit the star recruit this week.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.