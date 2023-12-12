X

    AHL Coach Bob Nardella Suspended 10 Games for Using Anti-Gay Language Toward Ref

    Erin WalshDecember 12, 2023

    The American Hockey League has suspended Chicago Wolves head coach Bob Nardella 10 games for using anti-gay language toward a referee, the league announced Tuesday.

    "The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct," the league said in a statement. "During the suspension, Nardella will be permitted to participate in team practices on non-game days; he will be eligible to return to the Wolves bench on Jan. 6."

    The incident occurred during Saturday's game between the Wolves and Texas Stars. Texas won the game 8-5.

