Video: Tom Brady Autographed Expos Rookie Card Featured in New Fanatics Release

It may seem like a lifetime ago, but Tom Brady was once one of the best baseball prospects in the country.

The Montreal Expos drafted Brady in the 1995 MLB draft, with then-general manager Kevin Malone saying Brady could have been "one of the greatest catchers ever."

While Brady would choose a path in football over baseball—a move that turned out to be a pretty good decision—the future Hall of Famer's baseball "career" has now been immortalized in an autographed rookie card that wonders what would have happened had he gone in the other direction.

Fanatics will release a limited number of Brady Expos cards as part of Topps' Bowman Draft 2023 series, which will feature cards for MLB rookies and prospects.

Of course, the marketing wasn't all positive. Eli Manning made sure to boast about a couple fictional San Francisco Giants rings that were won at the expense of Brady.