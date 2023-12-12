Police Investigating Fight Between Refs Caught on Video at Youth Basketball Game

Police Investigating Fight Between Refs Caught on Video at Youth Basketball GameDecember 12, 2023
Police in Colorado are investigating an incident in a youth basketball game that saw referees get into a fight in front of the children.
Video of the incident was released by TMZ on Monday. The fracas occurred during a fourth-grade boys basketball game between Cherry Creek and Legend Blue over the weekend at the Gold Crown Field House in Lakewood, Colorado.
In the video, two referees can be seen squaring up near center court before one throws a punch and sends the other one to the floor. The one who threw the punch was held down on the ground by a bystander. After the other referee stood up, he squared up with another official, but no punches were thrown before they were separated.
Lakewood Police told TMZ that they are aware of the situation, but no arrests have been made because "the involved parties had already left the gym" by the time they arrived.
The Gold Crown Foundation told TMZ that no one was injured during the melee and released a statement announcing indefinite suspensions for all of the referees involved in the incident.
"We have informed these independently contracted officials that they are suspended indefinitely from working for Gold Crown Foundation," GCF said in a statement. "Most importantly we apologize to everyone that had to witness their unacceptable behavior--especially the kids. ... We look forward to getting our league back on track, and resume what will be a great season for the kids."