Red Wings' David Perron Suspended 6 Games by NHL After Hit on Senators' Artem Zub

Red Wings' David Perron Suspended 6 Games by NHL After Hit on Senators' Artem ZubDecember 12, 2023
Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images
The Detroit Red Wings will be without left-winger David Perron for six games thanks to his forceful cross-check of Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub during Saturday's contest.
NHL Player Safety announced Monday that Perron was suspended for the hit he dished out on Zub's head when play was already stopped because of another injury concern. The play in question happened during Ottawa's 5-1 victory.
