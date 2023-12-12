X

    Red Wings' David Perron Suspended 6 Games by NHL After Hit on Senators' Artem Zub

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 30: David Perron #57 of the Detroit Red Wings gets set for the face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on November 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Chicago 5-1. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Detroit Red Wings will be without left-winger David Perron for six games thanks to his forceful cross-check of Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub during Saturday's contest.

    NHL Player Safety announced Monday that Perron was suspended for the hit he dished out on Zub's head when play was already stopped because of another injury concern. The play in question happened during Ottawa's 5-1 victory.

    David Perron has been assessed a match penalty for intent to injure on this play <a href="https://t.co/7V2KRfnABh">pic.twitter.com/7V2KRfnABh</a>

