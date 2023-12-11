X

    Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to Face Cristiano Ronaldo's AL Nassr FC in February Match

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts against the New York City FC during the first half in the Noche d'Or friendly match at DRV PNK Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Inter Miami will indeed play a preseason match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC on Feb. 1 in Saudi Arabia, the club announced on Monday.

    Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF

    Adding a stop to our Preseason International Tour📍🌏<br><br>We will play two matches in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of our first-ever international tour!<br><br>In a round-robin tournament format, we will take on Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC on Monday,… <a href="https://t.co/Xi9M0QApLi">pic.twitter.com/Xi9M0QApLi</a>

    Lionel Messi's side will also face Al-Hilal on Jan. 29.

    "This is another major opportunity to create lasting relationships with passionate fans," Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said in a statement. "We are excited to connect with new supporters in Saudi Arabia, and also hope people all over the world will be tuning in to see a pair of dream matches like these."

    Inter Miami's inclusion in the Riyadh Season Cup will be its first international tour, though back in November the club denied its participation.

    Tom Bogert @tombogert

    Inter Miami statement on rumored friendly vs. Al-Nassr, calling the news "inaccurate":<br><br>"Earlier today, an announcement was issued stating that Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play in the Riyadh Season Cup. This is inaccurate." <a href="https://t.co/DoRsm2kp30">pic.twitter.com/DoRsm2kp30</a>

    Football fans will be thrilled to see Messi and Ronaldo, one of the truly great rivalries in the history of the sport while Messi was at Barcelona and his counterpart was at Real Madrid, play out at least one final time.

    The two have gone head-to-head 35 times, with Messi holding a 16-10-9 record in those contests. Messi scored 21 goals and 12 assists in the head-to-head showdowns, while Ronaldo put up 20 goals and an assist.

    But it will also be a chance for an Inter Miami team that was reborn after Messi's arrival to sharpen its skills against solid competition.

    "These matches will offer important tests for our team, which will benefit us as we approach the new season," Inter Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, Chris Henderson, said in the club's statement. "We're excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr."

    Inter Miami is reportedly set to sign Messi's former attacking partner at Barcelona, striker Luis Suárez. Now, the duo may have the chance to go toe-to-toe with Ronaldo one last time.