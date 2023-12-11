Broncos' Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Announce Birth of Daughter Amora With Photo

Gotham/GC Images

It's been quite the 24 hours for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

After leading his team to a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, he and his wife Ciara announced the birth of their daughter Amora Princess Wilson on Monday:

He even captioned the photo with the message "2 wins in less than 24 hours!"

Amora is the couple's fourth child.

As for Wilson's Broncos, they are one of the hottest teams in the league with wins in six of their last seven games. They are 7-6 overall and one of six teams in the AFC with the same record vying for the final two wild-card spots.

Next up for Denver is a road trip to face the Detroit Lions on Saturday.