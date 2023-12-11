Bryce Young, Brian Burns Reflect on Panthers Loss: 'Been at the Bottom for a Minute'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers collected another loss on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, marking their 12th of the season and their sixth in a row.

With just four games remaining on the year, the hope of ending the season on a promising note is dwindling. The Panthers are now threatening to end the season with one win for just the second time in franchise history.

Per ESPN's David Newton, rookie quarterback Bryce Young didn't sugarcoat the loss, taking accountability for the poor performance.

"Lack of execution, especially from myself,'' Young said. "I missed a lot of things. I thought we played well on the perimeter. We played well up front.

"I've got to continue to get better.''

Young threw for just 137 yards on a lackluster 13/36 passing. The No. 1 overall pick is not having the start he hoped for, and the Panthers are having a miserable season. Despite how far they are into the season, Young knows it's on the team to try and turn things around to end the season on better terms.

"We all are tired of it,'' Young said. "But that doesn't entitle us to anything. It's on us. So no matter how tired we are, we've got to be better.''

The Panthers only win came on Oct. 29 against the Houston Texans. They will close out the season against the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Panthers are not favored in any of their final four games.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns, who had one tackle in Sunday's game, believes that Carolina is at rock bottom this season.

"I mean, as far as rock-bottom, we've been at the bottom for a minute,'' outside linebacker Brian Burns said. "The only thing you can do now is go up.''

Things don't necessarily get better after the season ends for Carolina. Despite it's league-worst record, the Panthers won't get the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft because of a trade last season. Carolina sent its 2024 first-round pick to the Chicago Bears in order to trade up and draft Young.