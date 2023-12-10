Report: Ohio State Transfers Kyle McCord, Julian Fleming to Visit Nebraska

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It appears the Nebraska Cornhuskers may look to a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes to help the program take the next step.

Max Olson of The Athletic reported that transfer portal quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Julian Fleming are expected to visit Nebraska this week.

McCord was the Buckeyes starting quarterback in 2023 while Fleming was a four-year member of the Ohio State receiving core. Both players entered the portal in December.

McCord spent two seasons backing up C.J. Stroud in Columbus and helped lead the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record in his one season as the starter. He threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions and had a 65.8 completion percentage.

The one loss on the season outshines any of the wins, however, as Ohio State fell to arch-rival Michigan for the third consecutive season. McCord was 18-of-30 for 271 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in that game, with the second interception coming on the final drive as the Buckeyes were looking to try to win the game.

While his inability to lead Ohio State to victory in the rivalry game will cloud his time with the program, he orchestrated a game-winning drive against Notre Dame, led the Buckeyes to a victory over a strong Penn State team and would be an excellent addition to a Cornhusker team that could benefit from strong quarterback play.

Fleming was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall wide receiver in the Class of 2020 but a hyper competitive position group impacted his ability to be a difference maker. He made 79 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns across his four years in Columbus, but never exceeded 550 yards in a single season and sat behind star receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka this past season.