Dwight Howard Eyes NBA Comeback, In-Season Tournament Game Before Retiring

Gene Wang/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Dwight Howard got some inspiration from the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament.

The eight-time All-Star is currently eyeing an NBA comeback after being away from the league since the 2021-22 season. He spent 2022-23 with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan and was linked to the Golden State Warriors at one point this offseason.

While he has not appeared in a game yet this season, the 38-year-old took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his desire to take the court for an In-Season Tournament game before he calls it a career.

The tournament debuted this season and saw a group stage followed by a single-elimination knockout round. All games were played at home courts before the semifinals and championship game, which were played in Las Vegas.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers advanced to the first championship game, which took place Saturday night. Given Howard's multiple stints with the Lakers franchise, it's certainly east to see how he felt drawn to the event.