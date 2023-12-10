X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    MLB Rumors: Dodgers 'Still Interested in' Yamamoto After Shohei Ohtani $700M Contract

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 10, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 20: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan pitches during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game between Team Mexico and Team Japan at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are still intrigued about the possibility of adding Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto despite signing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking contract on Saturday.

    According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers are "still interested in" acquiring Yamamoto after handing Ohtani a 10-year, $700 million contract. Los Angeles reportedly ranks third on the list of potential suitors for the right-hander behind the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.

    Yamamoto was posted by the Orix Buffaloes on Nov. 20 after another terrific Nippon Professional Baseball season. In 2023, he maintained a 1.21 ERA while owning a 16-6 record. He also recorded 169 strikeouts in 164.0 innings pitched, bringing his career NPB total to 922 in 172 games.

    He'll have until Jan. 4 to sign with an MLB team, although his decision will likely come much sooner than the deadline. The Dodgers may need to increase their recruiting efforts, as their competition is fierce.

    Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns recently flew to Tokyo to meet with Yamamoto and his family, per SNY's Andy Martino. Meanwhile, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman watched the pitcher throw a no-hitter on Sep. 9 after making the trip to Japan.

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed on Tuesday that he has not met with Yamamoto yet, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

    MLB Rumors: Dodgers 'Still Interested in' Yamamoto After Shohei Ohtani $700M Contract
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "I hope I get the opportunity," Roberts said. "I've watched a lot of video."

    Yamamoto's contract is expected to be worth more than $200 million and could reach as high as $300 million, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic. The Dodgers are still reportedly able to afford him despite the Ohtani signing, though.