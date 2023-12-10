MLB Rumors: Dodgers 'Still Interested in' Yamamoto After Shohei Ohtani $700M Contract

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still intrigued about the possibility of adding Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto despite signing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking contract on Saturday.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers are "still interested in" acquiring Yamamoto after handing Ohtani a 10-year, $700 million contract. Los Angeles reportedly ranks third on the list of potential suitors for the right-hander behind the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.

Yamamoto was posted by the Orix Buffaloes on Nov. 20 after another terrific Nippon Professional Baseball season. In 2023, he maintained a 1.21 ERA while owning a 16-6 record. He also recorded 169 strikeouts in 164.0 innings pitched, bringing his career NPB total to 922 in 172 games.

He'll have until Jan. 4 to sign with an MLB team, although his decision will likely come much sooner than the deadline. The Dodgers may need to increase their recruiting efforts, as their competition is fierce.

Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns recently flew to Tokyo to meet with Yamamoto and his family, per SNY's Andy Martino. Meanwhile, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman watched the pitcher throw a no-hitter on Sep. 9 after making the trip to Japan.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed on Tuesday that he has not met with Yamamoto yet, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

"I hope I get the opportunity," Roberts said. "I've watched a lot of video."