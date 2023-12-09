Lakers' Darvin Ham Says LeBron James is NBA MVP Front-Runner: 'It's a No-Brainer'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James isn't at the top of many MVP projections at this point in the season, but should he be?

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham believes the 38-year-old James is the MVP frontrunner based on what he has been able to accomplish through the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign.

"He's spearheaded everything you see going on with our team. The numbers he's putting up. He's impacting winning. The numbers when he's on the floor as opposed to when he's off the floor. ... I think it's a no-brainer," Ham said during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Ham made similar comments about James' MVP candidacy during his post-game press conference following the team's 133-89 win over the New Orleans Pelicans that clinched the Purple and Gold a berth in the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship.

"Without question," Ham said when asked if James should be in the MVP conversation. "Without question. The way he impacts winning, what he's doing at this stage of his career. Without question. That's a no-brainer."

James, who turns 39 on Dec. 30, continues to put up impressive numbers in his 21st season as he carries the Purple and Gold on his back. He's averaging 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 22 games while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from deep.

The way James is still able to dominate and take over games is unlike anything the NBA has seen before, and he has gone above and beyond expectations in L.A.'s last two in-season tournament games.

In a 106-103 win over the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals, James notched 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in just over 40 minutes. He followed that up with 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists against the Pelicans in the semifinals.

James has won four MVP awards in his career, though he hasn't claimed the honor since 2013. He won all four of his MVP awards between 2009-13 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.