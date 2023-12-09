Shohei Ohtani Will Make $11.7M Per Month, $432K Per Game on $700M Dodgers Contract

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani's contract is officially in, and the breakdown is jaw-dropping.

Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, making him the highest-paid player in North American sports history. The deal averages out to paying Ohtani $70 million annually, among other staggering figures:

While this is technically true given the nature of the average values, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported that Ohtani took "unprecedented deferrals", meaning that his monetary gain will be spread over a longer period.

Rosenthal reported the deferrals will amount to a "majority of his salary" and that the decision was made "to ease the Dodgers' luxury-tax and cash flow burdens to give the team the flexibility needs to be as competitive as possible."

Regardless of when he gets his money, Ohtani is set to be a very rich man. The contract shattered the previous record of 12 years and $426.5 million set by former teammate Mike Trout and will likely stand for decades to come.

Ohtani's skill set makes him, by far, the most unique player in the modern game. He is a two-time MVP, three-time All-Star and has nearly 200 career home runs and a career ERA of 3.01.

The Dodgers will just see the hitting version of Ohtani in 2024 while he recovers from elbow surgery.