    Shohei Ohtani's Historic $700M Dodgers Contract Has Athletes, Fans in Complete Awe

    Jack MurrayDecember 9, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 21: Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan reacts after the final out in the top of the 9th inning to defeat Team USA 3-2 during World Baseball Classic Championship at loanDepot park on March 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
    Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

    Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has made his free agency decision, and the deal was quite lucrative.

    Ohtani chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 10-year deal worth $700 million dollars. This is the largest contract in North American sports history and it's truly in a league of its own, as the next highest is his former teammate Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million deal.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Shohei's deal with the Dodgers is $700M for 10 years, per <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffPassan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeffPassan</a> <br><br>Biggest contract in North American sports history 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/M9icUYXlKe">pic.twitter.com/M9icUYXlKe</a>

    Ohtani's contract was widely expected to shatter the previous mark but the staggering number still had fans and other athletes alike in shock.

    Josh Hart @joshhart

    Good Lord 10 years $700Ms 🤯

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    700M's is crazy!! And he deserves every Penny of that too! Sheesh‼️‼️

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Bro like what! 🤣🤣🤣<br><br>Congrats to him! <a href="https://t.co/kIztMnhoUV">https://t.co/kIztMnhoUV</a>

    Joey Votto @JoeyVotto

    I chortled out loud in a shop. Person asked if I was ok.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    brb trying to teach my 10 week old son how to hit and pitch <a href="https://t.co/rgc3u7t7uq">https://t.co/rgc3u7t7uq</a>

    Shukri Wrights @ShukriWrights

    10 years. $700 million dollars<br><br>For Shohei Ohtani<br><br>To Los Angeles Dodgers <br><br>WOOOAAAHHH 😳😳😳😳

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    Shohei Ohtani's agent just announced that he has signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers.<br><br>That's almost $300 million more than the previous MLB record.<br><br>That's insane 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/A4TQtEOxbB">pic.twitter.com/A4TQtEOxbB</a>

    Morale Supply Co.™ @moralesupplyco

    700 MILLION?!????? <a href="https://t.co/UTSN9JWY2f">pic.twitter.com/UTSN9JWY2f</a>

    G.Multani @geemultani24

    Ohtani to the Dodgers on a 700 million dollar contract <a href="https://t.co/XUWbNeTGCJ">pic.twitter.com/XUWbNeTGCJ</a>

    Aaron Rupar @atrupar

    Ohtani's 70 million per season is higher than the entire opening day payrolls of Oakland and Baltimore in 2023 <a href="https://t.co/VGjO6F4GyX">https://t.co/VGjO6F4GyX</a>

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    2 games of Shohei Ohtani: $864,196<br>1 season of Brock Purdy: $870,000

    While the contract value is certainly unprecedented, Ohtani's ability and talent is just as rare. He is a two-time MVP, three-time All-Star and dominates on the mound and at the plate. He is a career .274 hitter with 171 home runs and 437 RBIs. On the mound, he has a 38-19 overall record with a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts.

    He joins a Dodgers lineup that is loaded and will eventually make a huge impact in the rotation after he recovers from his torn UCL that will keep him off the mound in 2024. Fans on social media expressed excitement at seeing him don the Dodger blue and remain in Los Angeles.

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    Brains will explode over the seven hundred million dollars, but this was more than a baseball decision. This was a business decision. Shohei Ohtani's marketing power in LA is going to be a money printing machine for the Dodgers.

    Blake Harris @BlakeHHarris

    GRAB THOSE DRINKS<br><br>CALL A LOVED ONE<br><br>HUG A NEIGHBOR<br><br>SHOHEI OHTANI IS A MEMBER OF THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS <a href="https://t.co/WIGNunC3vj">pic.twitter.com/WIGNunC3vj</a>

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs

    <a href="https://t.co/QR9l8xbDoZ">pic.twitter.com/QR9l8xbDoZ</a>

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    Shohei Ohtani's career offensive numbers at Dodger Stadium:<br><br>15 games<br>.357/.457/.679<br>10-for-28 with 5 extra-base hits<br>4 RBI<br>1 HR <a href="https://t.co/FbfCmFCwa8">pic.twitter.com/FbfCmFCwa8</a>

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    The Dodgers projected 2024 lineup <a href="https://t.co/qbPvLgUw6p">pic.twitter.com/qbPvLgUw6p</a>

    Zach Chase @zachchase24

    The Dodgers make Shohei Ohtani the highest paid athlete in North American sports history. A massive $700 million commitment to land the 2-way star, but given that they can afford it, all that Ohtani brings to a team, &amp; their championship ambitions, they'll happily pay that price. <a href="https://t.co/NMfJmRjg6z">https://t.co/NMfJmRjg6z</a>

    Foolish Baseball @FoolishBB

    The Dodgers now have the #1, #3, and #4 players in MLB by fWAR last year.

    Dan @GrandpaKersh

    THE GREATEST BASEBALL PLAYER IN HISTORY IS A LOS ANGELES DODGER <a href="https://t.co/fmYkTMjS6b">pic.twitter.com/fmYkTMjS6b</a>

    j @jjlamb16

    what a day to be Dodger Fan!!! <a href="https://t.co/AyPzDce6Vb">pic.twitter.com/AyPzDce6Vb</a>

    While it was a day to celebrate for Dodgers fans, it also served as a huge tease for Toronto Blue Jays fans.

    Reports from Friday had many thinking Ohtani was going to sign with the Blue Jays, and many expressed either sympathy for Toronto or poked fun at the premature celebrations from the fans.

    Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault

    Ohtani to the Dodgers made the most sense this whole time, but boy is that a BRUTAL break for Blue Jays fans. <br><br>"He's flying to Toronto."<br>"The deal is done."<br>"Press conference is set."<br>"Jk, he's still at home."<br><br>…Shohei Ohtani has signed a $700M deal with the Dodgers.<br><br>Yikes.

    JoezMcfly🇩🇴 @JoezMcfLy

    "Ohtani coming to the 6 baby! Blue Jays up! 🙂" <br><br>Me: <a href="https://t.co/Q0ES4W2naS">pic.twitter.com/Q0ES4W2naS</a>

    Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball

    Blue Jays fans after missing out on Soto and Ohtani <a href="https://t.co/tTCg87zzNz">pic.twitter.com/tTCg87zzNz</a>

    JC🇵🇷 @CantH0LDMe

    Blue Jays fans right now <a href="https://t.co/AJzSQeCgyR">pic.twitter.com/AJzSQeCgyR</a>

    In the end, he stays in Los Angeles but will be with a franchise that has had a very different recent history than his previous team.

    Ohtani spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels but the team never reached the postseason. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have made the playoffs 11 consecutive times and won 10 NL West division titles during that period.

    The Dodgers won the 2020 World Series and have expectations to take home the championship every season. Ohtani has repeatedly stated a desire to contend, and perhaps no other franchise can offer that as well as the Dodgers.