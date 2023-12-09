NFL Exec: Michael Penix Jr. Comparable to Tua Tagovailoa, Has 'Undeniable' Accuracy

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

On the night when he could be crowned the Heisman Trophy winner, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is becoming one of the most fascinating prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

B/R's Jordan Schultz spoke to one NFL executive who compared Penix's skill set to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and described his accuracy as "undeniable."

The 2024 quarterback class behind Caleb Williams and Drake Maye appears to be unsettled right now. B/R's NFL draft scouting department doesn't currently have another signal-caller ranked among the top 30 prospects.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Penix ranked as the No. 6 quarterback, behind Williams, Maye, Shedeur Sanders, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy.

Penix figures to be one of the most scrutinized players in the draft. Before transferring to Washington in December 2021, he spent four years struggling to stay on the field at Indiana. He tore the ACL in his right knee in 2018 and 2020.

Tagovailoa also had injury concerns coming into the NFL and at various points during his professional career. The 25-year-old has found his niche playing in Mike McDaniels' scheme over the past two seasons. He's completing a career-high 70.1 percent of his attempts with 3,457 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 starts this year.

In a September interview with the Pac-12 Network (h/t Zac Al-Khateeb of the Indianapolis Star), Penix revealed the doctor who performed his second ACL surgery didn't clear him for the Hoosiers' first game of the 2021 season against Iowa.

Penix played in the game, finishing 14-of-31 with 156 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in a 34-6 loss.