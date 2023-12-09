Isaiah Thomas Continues to Eye NBA Comeback: 'Still Working Out and Staying Ready'

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season, but it remains his goal to make it back to the league.

Speaking to Mat Issa of Forbes, Thomas discussed his aspirations Friday, saying: "I'm still trying to play the game of basketball. I want to get back to the NBA. So, I'm still working out and staying ready."

Thomas, 34, broke into the NBA as the last pick in the 2011 NBA draft out of Washington, and he went on to spend 11 seasons in the Association.

Over those 11 seasons, Thomas played in 550 regular-season games for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

Thomas is as well-traveled as they come, being one of just 22 players in NBA history to have appeared in a regular-season game for at least 10 different teams.

His greatest success undoubtedly came during a three-year stint with the Celtics from 2014 through 2017.

After getting traded from the Suns to the Celtics during the 2014-15 season, Thomas spent the next two full seasons in Boston and was named an All-Star in each of those two campaigns.

His best year came in 2016-17 when he averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds en route to an All-NBA Second Team selection.

Thomas aggravated a hip injury during the 2017 playoffs, and he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the following offseason in a blockbuster deal for Kyrie Irving.

Due to the hip ailment and other subsequent injuries, Thomas never again came close to matching the production he delivered in 2016-17.

Since that season, Thomas has played in a total of just 109 games, averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

After splitting 22 games between the Lakers, Mavs and Hornets in 2021-22, Thomas went unsigned for the entirety of last season and has not played anywhere this season either.