Bronny James' Potential USC CBB Debut vs. Long Beach State Sells Out

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

USC announced a sellout for the Trojans' upcoming matchup with Long Beach State on Sunday, as Bronny James is expected to make his college basketball debut.

The Trojans have jumped out to a 5-3 record this season without James as he's worked towards a return to the floor. The freshman suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice on July 24, putting his future on the court in doubt.

The likely cause of James' cardiac arrest was a congenital heart defect that was also considered treatable, according to ESPN's Myron Medcalf. His recovery process went smoothly and he was cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball on Nov. 30.

James' college debut has generated lots of attention, as fans are excited to see how the No. 28-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class looks in his first Pac-12 game action (per 247Sports). LeBron James himself wasn't able to contain his excitement about his son's first game when speaking to reporters this week.

"Looking forward to that for sure," said James after he was asked about Bronny's first game. "Super excited for that moment. One, I can't wait to see him run out with his teammates. And once he checks into the game, it's gonna be a big moment for our family."