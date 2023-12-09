X

    College Football Awards 2023: Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 9, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 1: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies looks for an open receiver during the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium on December 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

    Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won the Maxwell Award to cap a night of many accolades for a host of college football players, coaches and even fans on Friday evening.

    Other big winners include LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels (Davey O'Brien winner for top quarterback, Walter Camp Player of the Year), N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (Bednarik Award victor for best defensive player), Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer (Home Depot Coach of the Year) and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Biletnikoff Award for Wide Receiver of the Year).

    Here's a look at the winners and finalists for all the awards, alongside reaction from fans and analysts in response to the most notable honors.

    Maxwell Award (Player of the Year)

    Winner: Michael Penix, Jr., Washington

    Jayden Daniels, LSU

    Bo Nix, Oregon

    Chuck Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Year

    Winner: Payton Wilson, NC State

    Laiatu Latu, UCLA

    Dallas Turner, Alabama

    Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver)

    Winner: Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

    Malik Nabers, LSU

    Rome Odunze, Washington

    Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award (Outstanding Placekicker)

    Winner: Graham Nicholson, Miami (OH)

    Jose Pizano, UNLV

    Will Reichard, Alabama

    Ray Guy Award (Punter of the Year)

    Winner: Tory Taylor, Iowa

    Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

    Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

    Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (Best Quarterback)

    Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU

    Bo Nix, Oregon

    Michael Penix, Jr., Washington

    Outland Trophy (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)

    Winner: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

    Joe Alt, Notre Dame

    Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

    Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (Best Defensive Back)

    Winner: Trey Taylor, Air Force

    Cooper DeJean, Iowa

    Malaki Starks, Georgia

    Doak Walker Award (Premier Running Back)

    Winner: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

    Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

    Cody Schrader, Missouri

    The Home Depot Coach of the Year

    Winner: Kalen DeBoer (Washington)

    NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award

    Winner: Former Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach

    Disney Spirit Award

    Winner: OL Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan

    Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award

    Winner: Ohio State

    UMass

    Colorado

    Tennessee

    The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

    Broyles Award (Best Assistant Coach)

    Winner: DC/DB Coach Phil Parker, Iowa

    OC/QB Coach Mike Bobo, Georgia

    OC/TE Coach Mike Denbrock, LSU

    Interim HC/OC/OL Coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan

    OC Will Stein, Oregon

    Burlsworth Trophy (Most Outstanding player Who Started as Walk-On)

    Winner: RB Cody Schrader, Missouri

    NG James Carpenter, James Madison

    WR Drake Stoops, Oklahoma

    Butkus Award (Best Linebacker)

    Winner: Payton Wilson, NC State

    Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

    Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri)

    Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington)

    Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State)

    Walter Camp Player of the Year

    Winner: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

    William V. Campbell Trophy (Top Scholar-Athlete)

    Winner: QB Bo Nix, Oregon

    John Mackey Award (Top Tight End)

    Winner: Brock Bowers, UGA

    Cade Stover, Ohio State

    Dallin Hooker, CSU

    Nagurski Trophy (Top Defensive Player)

    Winner: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

    CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

    DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

    S Malaki Starks, Georgia

    LB Payton Wilson, NC State

    Rimington Trophy (Top Center)

    Winner: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

    Drake Nugent, Michigan

    Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

    Wuerffel Trophy (College Football's Premier Award for Community Service)

    Winner: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

    LB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

    RB Blake Corum, Michigan

    Player of the Years

    Both Penix and Daniels, two of the Heisman Trophy finalists, were the biggest winners on Friday evening.

    One can make a case for both players. Penix leads the No. 2 team in the nation, which just happens to be 14-0. Daniels had the best statistical year for any quarterback with 50 total touchdowns (40 passing, 10 rushing). He also threw for 3,812 yards and rushed for 1,134 yards.

    Ultimately, both got their due recognition on this day.

    Joseph R. (MP9 is the Heisman) @kreamerson

    WOW Penix!!!! Let's go that's our Heisman!☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️

    Timothy Bailey @RealTimBailey

    Congratulations to Michael Penix Jr for winning the Maxwell Award given to the most outstanding player. <br><br>Penix was just that, leading Washington to an undefeated season and a trip to the college football playoffs. <br><br>Outstanding means clutch! <br><br> 6 game winning or game sealing… <a href="https://t.co/rwvUheHjYB">pic.twitter.com/rwvUheHjYB</a>

    Chance Mock @ChanceMock

    Maxwell to Penix is wrong. But <a href="https://twitter.com/TexasFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasFootball</a> will quiet that.

    Drew Allen @drewallennews

    Mike Penix, Maxwell Award winner. He deserves all the good things. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFB</a>

    AD @_ADevito

    Now how does Jayden Daniels win Davey O'Brien and. Penix win Maxwell? That's so confusing

    dacanes @BradyMeyer12

    Jayden Daniels doesn't win the Maxwell? Tf? How are you not the best qb but not the best player?

    Timothy Bailey @RealTimBailey

    Congratulations to Jayden Daniels for winning the Davey O'Brien award! <br><br>Jayden had a special season, and is one of the most improved players I've ever covered! Growth from year 4 to 5 is unprecedented 💪<br><br>We'll deserved <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GeauxTigers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GeauxTigers</a> <a href="https://t.co/i3AkojJvs9">pic.twitter.com/i3AkojJvs9</a>

    Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year)

    North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson swept all of his awards thanks to a 138-tackle, six-sack season. He also picked off three passes and returned one for a touchdown.

    Wilson faced some stiff competition for the Bednarik in the form of UCLA's Laiatu Latu (Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, 13 sacks) and Alabama's Dallas Turner (SEC Defensive Player of the Year, nine sacks). But it was Wilson who won out.

    Folks had differing opinions about this one.

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    My Bednarik Award vote went to Dallas Turner

    Alex Levy @AlexJLevy

    No disrespect but nothing crazy about Payton Wilson's stats. He's projected as a 4th round draft pick which is great but not Bednarik Award good. <a href="https://twitter.com/laiatu_latu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@laiatu_latu</a> who's projected as a top 10 draft pick was robbed! <a href="https://twitter.com/UCLAFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UCLAFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/nztJ8komL3">https://t.co/nztJ8komL3</a>

    James Curle @JamesCurle

    Rarely does a great player opting to return for another year play out as well as it has for Payton Wilson. He's gone from Great to Legend status this season and deserves to have his number retired. <a href="https://t.co/k6UjaCRa5t">https://t.co/k6UjaCRa5t</a>

    Wolfpack Station @wolfpackstation

    All is right now in the world with Payton Wilson now receiving the Chuck Bednarik Award. <br><br>He truly was the best defensive player in college football this year without question. <br><br>Congratulations Payton and here's to a few more added on to your resume as time goes on 🍻

    🅱️aDreal 🅱️ell 🅴 @fewwillbechosen

    I knew Dallas Turner wasn't about to win the Bednarik. Too hated 💀. More motivation for the playoffs though hehe

    SQUARKLMAO @squarklmao

    this man was robbed <a href="https://t.co/VzUO7ATChn">pic.twitter.com/VzUO7ATChn</a>

    Biletnikoff Award (Receiver of the Year)

    Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is headed to New York as the lone non-quarterback Heisman Trophy finalist after amassing 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

    So it's awfully impressive that this year's Biletnikoff race was as close as it was, per Wilson Alexander of the Advocate.

    Wilson Alexander @whalexander_

    Was told Malik Nabers lost the Biletnikoff Award to Marvin Harrison by one vote. That close.

    LSU's Malik Nabers (86/1,546/14) and Washington's Rome Odunze (81/1,428/13) were excellent in their own right, and fans debated who should have won the award.

    Cory @fakecorykinnan

    Appears Biletnikoff voters took into account how much a singular player elevated their offense. Harrison played with (by far) the worst QB of the three, had a significantly lower volume of receptions, still within striking distance of the production of Nabers, Odunze.

    Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman

    If you vote on awards based solely on stats, you shouldn't have a vote. <br><br>Also, Marvin Harrison scored more touchdowns and played less. <br><br>Odunze is a freaking stud. And if you voted for him, I'm all for it. <br><br>But, in my humble opinion, Marvin Harrison is the best receiver in CFB… <a href="https://t.co/694rF42Idb">https://t.co/694rF42Idb</a>

    B1G Hood @HoodHusky

    Rome Odunze is the best WR in CFB.

    The Jordy Culotta Show @CulottaShow

    Anyone with common sense knows Malik Nabers was the best WR in the nation and deserved that award. <br><br>We love you 8. <a href="https://t.co/9AyvNk9jlH">pic.twitter.com/9AyvNk9jlH</a>

    Mik'd Up @Mikdup_8

    Marvin Harrison Jr has won the Biletnikoff Award. <br><br>Malik Nabers was absolutely ROBBED.

    Mario D. Bailey @MarioDBailey

    Romę was the best receiver in the nation and I'm not sure Harrison was even close. This bias has to stopped.

    Coach of the Year

    It only took two seasons for Kalen DeBoer to take the Washington Huskies to the College Football Playoff, and he justly won the Home Depot Coach of the Year award for his efforts.

    Doug Scott @DouglasTS

    Congrats to Kalen DeBoer on winning national coach of the year. Given his roster and the 13-0 record against some strong competition, it was well deserved <a href="https://t.co/Xhj6PsueWx">https://t.co/Xhj6PsueWx</a>

    Dave "Softy" Mahler @Softykjr

    This is the 4th Head Coach of the Year award for DeBoer. Won it 3 times in NAIA.<br><br>4 of the 9 years he's been a Head Coach, he's won Coach of the Year.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnerswin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnerswin</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jg2JbWBzIL">https://t.co/Jg2JbWBzIL</a>

    Nick Martin @themicknartin

    Kalen DeBoer, no shocker there and absolutely deserving. Some of the bigtime in game coaching decisions he made are why Washington went undefeated in the regular season.

    TJ Warner @TJWarner21

    Kalen DeBoer (Washington) is your 2023 CFB Coach of the Year. Well deserved👏

    Jeff Myers @Coachjeff629

    Congrats Coach DeBoer! Should be unanimous as your job this year was unrivaled. Now go finish the job and bring back the Natty! <a href="https://t.co/N4U7i0nkFw">https://t.co/N4U7i0nkFw</a>

    Now the eyes of the college football world turn toward the Army vs. Navy game as well as the Heisman Trophy presentation, both of which will take place on Saturday.