College Football Awards 2023: Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

College Football Awards 2023: Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter ReactionDecember 9, 2023
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won the Maxwell Award to cap a night of many accolades for a host of college football players, coaches and even fans on Friday evening.
Other big winners include LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels (Davey O'Brien winner for top quarterback, Walter Camp Player of the Year), N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (Bednarik Award victor for best defensive player), Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer (Home Depot Coach of the Year) and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Biletnikoff Award for Wide Receiver of the Year).
Here's a look at the winners and finalists for all the awards, alongside reaction from fans and analysts in response to the most notable honors.
Maxwell Award (Player of the Year)
Winner: Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
Jayden Daniels, LSU
Bo Nix, Oregon
Chuck Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Year
Winner: Payton Wilson, NC State
Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver)
Winner: Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Malik Nabers, LSU
Rome Odunze, Washington
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award (Outstanding Placekicker)
Winner: Graham Nicholson, Miami (OH)
Jose Pizano, UNLV
Will Reichard, Alabama
Ray Guy Award (Punter of the Year)
Winner: Tory Taylor, Iowa
Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (Best Quarterback)
Winner: Jayden Daniels, LSU
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
Outland Trophy (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)
Winner: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (Best Defensive Back)
Winner: Trey Taylor, Air Force
Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Doak Walker Award (Premier Running Back)
Winner: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Cody Schrader, Missouri
The Home Depot Coach of the Year
Winner: Kalen DeBoer (Washington)
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
Winner: Former Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Disney Spirit Award
Winner: OL Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan
Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award
Winner: Ohio State
UMass
Colorado
Tennessee
Broyles Award (Best Assistant Coach)
Winner: DC/DB Coach Phil Parker, Iowa
OC/QB Coach Mike Bobo, Georgia
OC/TE Coach Mike Denbrock, LSU
Interim HC/OC/OL Coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan
OC Will Stein, Oregon
Burlsworth Trophy (Most Outstanding player Who Started as Walk-On)
Winner: RB Cody Schrader, Missouri
NG James Carpenter, James Madison
WR Drake Stoops, Oklahoma
Butkus Award (Best Linebacker)
Winner: Payton Wilson, NC State
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri)
Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington)
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State)
Winner: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
William V. Campbell Trophy (Top Scholar-Athlete)
Winner: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
John Mackey Award (Top Tight End)
Winner: Brock Bowers, UGA
Cade Stover, Ohio State
Dallin Hooker, CSU
Nagurski Trophy (Top Defensive Player)
Winner: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
S Malaki Starks, Georgia
LB Payton Wilson, NC State
Rimington Trophy (Top Center)
Winner: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Drake Nugent, Michigan
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Wuerffel Trophy (College Football's Premier Award for Community Service)
Winner: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
LB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
RB Blake Corum, Michigan
Player of the Years
Both Penix and Daniels, two of the Heisman Trophy finalists, were the biggest winners on Friday evening.
One can make a case for both players. Penix leads the No. 2 team in the nation, which just happens to be 14-0. Daniels had the best statistical year for any quarterback with 50 total touchdowns (40 passing, 10 rushing). He also threw for 3,812 yards and rushed for 1,134 yards.
Ultimately, both got their due recognition on this day.
Timothy Bailey @RealTimBailey
Congratulations to Michael Penix Jr for winning the Maxwell Award given to the most outstanding player. <br><br>Penix was just that, leading Washington to an undefeated season and a trip to the college football playoffs. <br><br>Outstanding means clutch! <br><br> 6 game winning or game sealing… <a href="https://t.co/rwvUheHjYB">pic.twitter.com/rwvUheHjYB</a>
Timothy Bailey @RealTimBailey
Congratulations to Jayden Daniels for winning the Davey O'Brien award! <br><br>Jayden had a special season, and is one of the most improved players I've ever covered! Growth from year 4 to 5 is unprecedented 💪<br><br>We'll deserved <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GeauxTigers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GeauxTigers</a> <a href="https://t.co/i3AkojJvs9">pic.twitter.com/i3AkojJvs9</a>
Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year)
North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson swept all of his awards thanks to a 138-tackle, six-sack season. He also picked off three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Wilson faced some stiff competition for the Bednarik in the form of UCLA's Laiatu Latu (Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, 13 sacks) and Alabama's Dallas Turner (SEC Defensive Player of the Year, nine sacks). But it was Wilson who won out.
Folks had differing opinions about this one.
Alex Levy @AlexJLevy
No disrespect but nothing crazy about Payton Wilson's stats. He's projected as a 4th round draft pick which is great but not Bednarik Award good. <a href="https://twitter.com/laiatu_latu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@laiatu_latu</a> who's projected as a top 10 draft pick was robbed! <a href="https://twitter.com/UCLAFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UCLAFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/nztJ8komL3">https://t.co/nztJ8komL3</a>
Wolfpack Station @wolfpackstation
All is right now in the world with Payton Wilson now receiving the Chuck Bednarik Award. <br><br>He truly was the best defensive player in college football this year without question. <br><br>Congratulations Payton and here's to a few more added on to your resume as time goes on 🍻
Biletnikoff Award (Receiver of the Year)
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is headed to New York as the lone non-quarterback Heisman Trophy finalist after amassing 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.
So it's awfully impressive that this year's Biletnikoff race was as close as it was, per Wilson Alexander of the Advocate.
LSU's Malik Nabers (86/1,546/14) and Washington's Rome Odunze (81/1,428/13) were excellent in their own right, and fans debated who should have won the award.
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
If you vote on awards based solely on stats, you shouldn't have a vote. <br><br>Also, Marvin Harrison scored more touchdowns and played less. <br><br>Odunze is a freaking stud. And if you voted for him, I'm all for it. <br><br>But, in my humble opinion, Marvin Harrison is the best receiver in CFB… <a href="https://t.co/694rF42Idb">https://t.co/694rF42Idb</a>
Coach of the Year
It only took two seasons for Kalen DeBoer to take the Washington Huskies to the College Football Playoff, and he justly won the Home Depot Coach of the Year award for his efforts.
Dave "Softy" Mahler @Softykjr
This is the 4th Head Coach of the Year award for DeBoer. Won it 3 times in NAIA.<br><br>4 of the 9 years he's been a Head Coach, he's won Coach of the Year.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnerswin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnerswin</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jg2JbWBzIL">https://t.co/Jg2JbWBzIL</a>
Now the eyes of the college football world turn toward the Army vs. Navy game as well as the Heisman Trophy presentation, both of which will take place on Saturday.