Lakers' LeBron James 'Super Excited' for Bronny's USC Debut After 1st Full Practice

LeBron James can't wait for Sunday when his son, Bronny, could make his debut for USC's basketball team.

The Los Angeles Lakers star told reporters on Thursday he's "super excited" for the moment he can watch Bronny run out of the tunnel with his teammates and it will "be a big moment for our family" when he eventually checks into the game.

